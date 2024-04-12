Liz climbs Kilimanjaro for Cancer Connect

EVERY year Cancer Connect needs over €280,000 to meet costs.

As Cancer Connect receives no Government funding, it is totally reliant on community support.

The donation of €10,463 from Liz Murphy was an outstanding gift to Cancer Connect and gave the financial security needed to deliver transport in the county. The funds were used to provide transport to individuals that may otherwise struggle to get to their appointments. Staffing, administrative and operational costs such as management of eight vehicles is necessary to ensure that delivery of the transport is safe, smooth, and always available to respond to the demand.

The year 2023 saw over 6,700 passenger journeys recorded. For each of those journeys, a voluntary driver collected a passenger and brought them to the door of the hospital, or collected them at the hospital door and returned them home after their treatment. The impact that the transport has on the lives of those on a cancer journey is extensive.

The impact from Liz Murphy’s Kilimanjaro climb was extraordinary. The funds allowed Cancer Connect to continue to provide the much-needed transport and offer people a listening ear, some comfort and support on their journey to the hospital. The promotion and support from each of those that donated to Liz’s fundraiser and who raised awareness about the service was outstanding. There were many who read about Liz’s personal cancer journey and saw why Cancer Connect is so important to her and her community.

Cancer Connect is about to mark its 13th anniversary, recording over 50,000 passenger journeys since the first trip in 2011. The bespoke cancer transport service is available throughout Cork County and driven by team of 440 volunteers.