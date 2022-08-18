Liverpool fan Liam is loving his job with supplies firm

A LINK between West Cork Building Supplies and employment support agency EmployAbility, which helps people facing obstacles in getting a job, has been described as a ‘win-win situation’ for all involved.

Liam Lynch has been work-ing for the Clonakilty-based hardware store for over a year and is testament to the success of the service. He found himself unemployed after the pandemic and got this job with the help of EmployAbility.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Liam said that he loves the job and his favourite part of it is getting the chance to meet and chat with new people. ‘I love chatting away,’ he said. ‘The people here are very nice to work with as well.’

A big Liverpool fan, Liam usually gets a lift to and from work, but the confidence gained from the job means he has a car now and is almost finished his lessons. ‘It’ll be great to be able to drive in and out,’ he said. ‘I’ll get to drive to GAA games as well.’

Liam’s mother Betty said that it’s been ‘a win-win situation’ for Liam, and stressed how welcoming the team at West Cork Building Supplies have been. ‘He loves it and he’s very happy there,’she said.

‘His contract is for three days but he’ll often work four or five depending on what’s needed and it’s a mark of how well respected Liam is in his job.’

EmployAbility works with clients in a completely tailored experience to help make sure the right job is found for the right person, as Betty says they did with Liam.

‘He’s a people person, he would hate a job where he doesn’t get to meet people,’ she said.

‘Clients work with job coaches for up to 18 months to find something that fits them,’ said Micheál Hurley, EmployAbility co-ordinator.

‘It’s a free and confidential service and the whole experience is different per person, depending on their needs.’

Micheál said that they work with anyone who has obstacles in finding work, and also with anyone already in employment who finds themselves facing difficulty.

EmployAbility is funded by the Department of Social Protection. See also www.empservice.org