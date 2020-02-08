LIVE: Voting is underway in the 2020 General Election

Welcome to the Southern Star's 2020 General Election Live Blog. We'll be posting updates from across the county throughout polling day and we'll also be at the count centre on Sunday across all platforms, with video and up to the minute results and tallies.

11.07 Cork South West

Ever wondered what goes in to organising an election count? Struggling to get to grips with Ireland's PR voting system? This interview with Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan by news editor Siobhan Cronin is a must-watch.

09:33 Cork South West

This is an interesting Twitter thread from Ciarán O'Driscoll about the Cork South West constituency:

?⬜️A thread on my predictions for Cork South-West. #CSW ??I have moved my vote to Dublin South-Central in 2019, but I'm still fascinated by voting patterns in my original constituency. #DSC ?️I'm going to walk us through a few things about the constituency first. #GE2020 1/ pic.twitter.com/LKfwZCA5AL — Ciarán O' Driscoll (@bearaboi) February 7, 2020

09:23 Cork South West

Looking for more information on your candidates? Emma Connolly asked each of the Cork South West candidates some non-political questions. These are the ones who responded.

09:01 Cork South West

Can't decide who to vote for? This breakdown by our editor Con Downing is worth a watch and gives a feel for all the candidates in Cork South West.

And they're off. Polling stations are open across Cork South West, Cork North West and Cork South Central as voting gets underway in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

In Cork South West there are two outgoing TDs - Mchael Collins (Ind) and Margaret Murphy O'Mahony (FF) - seeking re-election in the three-seater constituency.

The decision of Jim Daly (FG) to step down means there will be at least one new TD returned to the 33rd Dáil but with 12 candidates in the field there could be a bigger than expected shake-up.

Paddy Power makes Michael Collins favourite to top the poll with odds of 1/6. Margaret Murphy O'Mahony is 1/4 followed by Christopher O'Sullivan (FF) at odds of 4/11. Sen. Tim Lombard (FG) is next in the betting priced at 8/15.

