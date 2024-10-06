Live performances return to Macroom

COUNTY mayor Joe Carroll, together with Minister of State Colm Burke TD and chief executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell officially cut the ribbon for the re-opening of The Briery Gap Theatre and Library on Saturday September 21st.

The site, which is positioned in the heart of the town, was home to the Palace Cinema for more than 30 years until it was purchased by Cork County Council in 1987 and underwent a major refurbishment before re-opening as a library, theatre and cinema in 2000. However, the building was closed following a fire in May 2016.

The €9m project, which was funded by Cork County Council together with grants from the Department of Community and Rural Development and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, was completed by Cumnor Construction in May of this year. The building consists of a library at ground floor level, a 215-seater auditorium, bar and upgraded backstage support facilities. A state-of-the-art audio-visual system, as well as energy efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems form part of the contemporary theatre and library complex.

Mayor Carroll said that The Briery Gap Theatre and Library have long played an important role for the people of Macroom and its hinterland, providing cultural, educational, and social space for the community.

Minister of State, Colm Burke TD said: ‘I am delighted to be attending the official opening of The Briery Gap Theatre and Library in Macroom. The building and development of this important cultural facility is a welcome boost for Macroom and the wider area, which will no doubt be enjoyed local residents, whilst at the same time also attracting tourists. I would like to acknowledge and thank my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys and her Department in providing €2in funding for the project.’

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added ‘Macroom has seen huge transformation over the past couple of years with the new N22 Macroom to Baile Bhuirne bypass and more than €8m in Rural Regeneration and Development Funding was awarded to support the town’s redevelopment and plans for enhanced active travel measures are underway. The new library and theatre forms part of a broader strategy to ensure the town remains a vibrant and sustainable hub of culture, business, and community life.’

Over the coming months, The Briery Gap Theatre will present a range of exciting performances, gigs and films including a Monday night cinema programme. The Macroom Library plays host to a variety of events and groups. For more information visit www.brierygap.ie.