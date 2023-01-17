SNOW DAY PHOTOS: Live blog as West Cork shrouded in white

Welcome to the Southern Star's Weather Live Blog. We'll be posting updates throughout the day, including videos and photos, of the conditions that are causing havoc in West Cork. Get in touch via [email protected]

***

11.54

Ceara O'Neill, from Enniskeane, sent in this photo of her son Keelan O'Neill-Browne with his first snowman of 2023, Tim-joe.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Many schools across the region are closed today, and school busses did not run this morning due to the conditions.

Schools closed include: Skibbereen Community School, Gaelscoil Bheanntraí, Maria Immaculata Community College in Dunmanway, Schull Community College, Lisavaird National School, Dunmanway Further Education and Training Centre.

Schools will move to online learning where possible.

Clonakilty Community College remains open today.

11.45

Road conditions in large parts of West Cork are icy, with road users urged to take care when driving.

Conditions are poor across the county, with reports of very slippery roads and paths.

The road between Timoleague and Clonakilty, roads and footpaths around Rosscarbery, and roads around Innishannon have all been reported as hazardous this morning.

It's safe to say that no matter where you are in West Cork, you should drive slowly and carefully.

West Cork Road Safety have more updates on their Facebook page.

The Road Safety Authority has advice for road users during severe weather conditions, available here.

11.14

Check out this incredible photo of the snowy conditions near Sam's Cross.

11.05

MUCH of West Cork woke up this morning to a blanket of snow outside and freezing temperatures which have led to dangerous road conditions and some cancellations in the region.

Snow fell yesterday evening and later in the night, following a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice, which was issued by Met Éireann yesterday.

The warning is due to expire at 12pm today, but road conditions are expected to remain hazardous in places, especially in the shade.

Temperatures are forecast to remain low throughout the day, with some scattered showers expected which will again lead to icy conditions overnight.

Skibbereen Community School is closed today due to the cancellation of bus services and icy road conditions. Teachers are working from home and have distributed work online for their students.

An information evening organised by Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, due to take place this evening, has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, January 24th. The event will take place at 8pm in O'Donovan's Hotel.

Further updates will be posted as we get them. If there have been any cancellations in your area, let us know by emailing [email protected]