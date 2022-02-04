News

LINING OUT Ploughing on regardless

February 4th, 2022 4:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Bandon ploughing match took place on Sunday on the lands of Derek and Pauline Lovell in Knockbrown, Bandon.  Despite the rain, there was a good turnout of competitors.  (Photo: Andy Gibson)

***

