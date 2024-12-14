Lighting up Crookhaven

BANTRY FG Cllr Caroline Cronin quite literally lit up the village of Crookhaven this week at a glittering Christmas lights ceremony.

Aided and abetted by Santa and Mrs Claus, and an elf or two, Caroline threw the switch with great aplomb to kick off celebrations in time for this weekend’s Christmas fair.

The mother-of-three and Fine Gael councillor is proving a passionate supporter of small communities and has thrown her weight behind the village’s efforts to raise money to buy a new pontoon for the harbour where hundreds of boat-owners enjoy summer on the water.

‘I am just blown away by the huge community effort made by the people of Crookhaven to make this happen and replace the old pontoon that is such a vital part of village life,’ she said.

The West Cork councillor has already been involved in pushing for a new local bus that is now serving the community three times a day to take passengers to and from Skibbereen to go shopping.

She was also instrumental in getting a new ‘Crookhaven’ sign that sits proudly just past the 50kph sign on the way into the village. Caroline, who has no desire for a career in national politics, says she just wants to support small communities that need a bit of help ‘especially if they are working hard at achieving their aims themselves’ she added.

Crookhaven needs to raise €75,000 to replace the existing pontoon that is now more than 25-years-old and has been patched and mended as a ‘labour of love’ by two local residents.

Once a thriving fishing community, the village is now dependent upon the summer tourism trade and the pontoon is an integral part of that.

Residents, led by publican Linda Kennedy, set up a committee to organise events as part of their fundraising efforts. Linda, wife of Dermot O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan’s pub, said: ‘We are so grateful for such amazing support from Caroline Cronin. She is everything you would hope for in a local councillor. We desperately need a new pontoon for health and safety reasons. The old one is well past its sell-by date. It gets very heavy usage in the summer months, especially when the Crookhaven Harbour Sailing Club is running its courses for

young people. We are so dependent on it as everyone who wants to get on the water needs to use it.’

Fundraising has already put €20,000 in the kitty and efforts kick off with a vengeance this coming weekend with the first ever Christmas fair that will take place on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm and Sunday from midday until 5pm in Nottages Pub and The Crookhaven Inn.

Around the village there will be a live nativity scene and Santa, Mrs Claus and their helpers will be on hand once again to give out presents to children. Bulmers will be providing hot cider and there will be street food, a karaoke caravan, Christmas carols and live music.