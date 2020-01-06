Light aircraft damaged while landing at Cork Airport

A RESPONSE to an incident involving a light aircraft at Cork Airport which happened just before lunchtime today has been stood down by Airport Police.

Cork Airport confirmed that a light aircraft suffered nose wheel damage while attempting to land on runway 25 at Cork Airport just before lunchtime today.

Two pilots who were on board the aircraft were able to safely disembark from the plane while emergency services attended the scene.

A Cork Airport spokesperson confirmed that the incident did not affect operations at the airport and the response to the incident was later stood down.