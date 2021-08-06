Liam hopes it will be a wrap after more than 36 hours rapping

A MAN from Schull will attempt to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday for the longest freestyle rap.

Liam Reeves, the son of Alyn Feen and Eugene Reeves, told The Southern Star he decided to drop out of his local community college to go to the UK, where he has established a web design business.

It was at the beginning of the pandemic that Liam decided to start a podcast, presenting good news, philosophical questions, and freestyle rap.

For his 100th episode, Liam (26) is going to try and break the world record. He said the rap could be about absolutely anything, but people can leave comments in the live chat because the event will be livestreamed on YouTube, as well as all other major platforms.

To check it out, just go to the Irish Rasta Show, or irishrasta.com and follow the links.

Liam’s world record attempt will begin at 10am on Saturday July 31st and he hopes he’ll still be rapping 36 hours, 36 minutes, and 36 seconds later in order to set a new record.

‘Lots of members of my family are poets so I was writing poetry before I knew rap existed,’ said Liam.

‘My great uncle Alun Lewis was a well-known war poet so that is where the passion comes from.’