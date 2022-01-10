Let The Southern Star help to grow your business in 2022

64% of respondents In our recent Reader Research survey said 'they'd taken some form of action after seeing advertising or advertorial content in The Southern Star/Southern Star online*'

With West Cork's biggest newspaper readership and biggest digital audience we can help your business in 2022.

*action defined as visited a store to buy a product or service OR gone online to purchase a product or service OR phoned a tradesperson to get a quote OR redeemed a coupon/voucher

***

Dear local business/organisation,

Successful businesses know it's important to keep advertising to maintain brand name awareness so that when a customer is ready to buy the products/services that you sell, they think of you!

Every week our experienced staff help small, medium and large businesses keep their brand name at the front of consumers' minds and we can help you too.

We can help your business by:

- putting you in front of thousands of potential customers right across West Cork

- generating more enquiries and footfall for you

- driving more traffic to your website/social media

- delivering you more sales

We look forward to hearing from you

Kind regards,

Seán Mahon

Managing Director, Southern Star Media