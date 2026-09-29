Legislation needed for ban on disposable barbecues

COUNCILLORS have called for legislation to allow temporary bans on disposable barbecues, open fires and other ignition sources on beaches and at beauty spots during periods of high fire risk, writes Chris Benn.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Cork County Council by Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF), who said while it is lovely to see families barbequing on a Sunday down at the beach, some are left burning even after people leave.

She recalled one instance when she was walking on a beach late at night and came across a disposable barbecue at “full blaze” with no-one around.

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Cllr Buckley believes that while public awareness and signage are useful, temporary bans should be put in place.

She pointed to the fire at Camden Fort over the summer as a warning, and said that it’s not just beaches but public recreational areas that are at risk too.

Cllr Patrick Donovan (FF) echoed her concerns and added that he had worked with the fire service over the summer to raise awareness but new bye-laws to allow bans would be a welcome addition.

In response, a council official said that while the local authority’s current byelaws do contain provisions for activities that endanger public safety or cause damage by fire, none provide the type of temporary restrictions Cllr Buckley is looking for.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.