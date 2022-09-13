News

LEAVING CERTS CELEBRATE RESULTS

September 13th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Aoife Walsh, Mia Casey, Eva Crowley, Anna Peare and Sylvie Plant at Kinsale Community School. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Smiles of relief and joy for the class of ‘22

STUDENTS across West Cork were among the 61,000 nationwide to receive their Leaving Cert results last week.

For the second consecutive year, the group had their grades artificially boosted by an average of 5.6%.

This was after a commitment earlier in the year by Minister for Education Norma Foley, to make sure the results were on par with last year when predicted grades were used. It was the State Examinations Commission’s role to ensure grades were no lower this year than 2021. Students had been concerned they would otherwise have been at a major disadvantage in the race for a college place.

The grading system meant that in 2019, only 6.4% of students who sat the Higher Level Maths papers received a H1, but this year 18% did.

In 2019,  3% of Higher Level English students got a H1, compared to  7% this year.

Most students chose to find out their results on line, however some schools locally presented certs to students who came to get their news in person.

The focus now switches straight to CAO offers, and the scramble for college accommodation.

Eva Crowley and Anna Pearce, celebrating at Kinsale Community College. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Katelyn Looney and Louise Hurley at St Brogan’s College in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At Kinsale Cimmunity School, were Kat O’Regan Leder with her mum Gabbie Leder. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Scoil Phobail Bhéara students Alan O’ Sullivan, Fintan Finner and Dylan Crowley after getting their results last week. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

Kevin O’Donoghue receiving his results from Skibbereen Community School principal Anton O’Mahony.

Scoil Phobail Bhéara student Lorraine O’Sullivan with mum Eileen. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

Amie Harrington, Mary Kate O’Shea and Becky O’Sullivan getting their results at Scoil Phobail Bhéara. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

At St Brogan’s College Bandon were Nadine Curran,Genevieve Lovell Hayes and Hannah Buckingham. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At St Brogan’s College were Mark O’Shea, Luke Quinlan, Ciaran Hurley, Eoin O’Neill and Rory Desmond. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Sorcha O’Neill and Holly Tietjen at Scoil Phobail Bhéara.(Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

***

