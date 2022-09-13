LEAVING CERTS CELEBRATE RESULTS

Smiles of relief and joy for the class of ‘22

STUDENTS across West Cork were among the 61,000 nationwide to receive their Leaving Cert results last week.

For the second consecutive year, the group had their grades artificially boosted by an average of 5.6%.

This was after a commitment earlier in the year by Minister for Education Norma Foley, to make sure the results were on par with last year when predicted grades were used. It was the State Examinations Commission’s role to ensure grades were no lower this year than 2021. Students had been concerned they would otherwise have been at a major disadvantage in the race for a college place.

The grading system meant that in 2019, only 6.4% of students who sat the Higher Level Maths papers received a H1, but this year 18% did.

In 2019, 3% of Higher Level English students got a H1, compared to 7% this year.

Most students chose to find out their results on line, however some schools locally presented certs to students who came to get their news in person.

The focus now switches straight to CAO offers, and the scramble for college accommodation.