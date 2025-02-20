Leap’s ‘living’ sculpture is unveiled at Cecas centre

A NEW ‘living artwork’ which was designed as a tribute to the role native trees play in sustaining our ecosystem, has been installed in Leap.

The striking steel sculpture, located in the grounds of the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (Cecas), was made by local artist Peter Little, who is known for his impressive ‘hortisculptures’.

Entitled Woodland Archway, the sculpture is composed of 31 6m-long steel lengths, each individually hand-heated and shaped in Little’s studio.

Located at the entrance to Myross Wood, Woodland Archway aims to capture the life cycle of trees, from roots to canopy and will become an ever-evolving ‘living artwork’ as native mosses, climbers and ferns gradually entwine its frame over time.

Little has exhibited internationally at the prestigious Art and Garden Festival in Chaumont Sur Loire, France, and Glastonbury Festival in England, and will return to Cecas later this year to carry out a land art workshop which will be open to members of the local community.

Cecas was established by Green Skibbereen in 2021 and welcomed 11,500 visitors last year. Green Skibbbereen say that the new sculpture represents another step forward in their mission to ‘restore and enhance Myross Wood for people and the planet’.

Woodland Archway was funded through the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s ‘Peatlands and Natura Engagement Scheme’ grant, which Green Skibbereen secured in 2024.

Several other projects, including vital training for woodlands volunteers, the establishment of a tree nursery, a short film and pilot programmes for young people were completed as part of the grant.