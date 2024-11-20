Laura Whitmore to star at The Everyman Cork in The Girl on the Train

THE stage adaptation of the much-acclaimed psychological thriller, The Girl on the Train, will be gracing the stage of The Everyman in Cork from Tuesday, 19th August, to Saturday, 23rd August next.

This gripping play, adapted from Paula Hawkins’ International Bestseller, keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

In a major casting coup, Laura Whitmore performs the lead role of Rachel Watson.

Laura made her stage debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story in London’s West End in 2022 and is well known for, amongst other things, her time presenting Love Island on ITV2.

She brings a fresh, and thrilling, energy to this production.

The Girl on the Train tells the story of Rachel, who longs for a different life.

Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, seemingly happy, and in love.

When the woman she’s been secretly observing suddenly disappears, Rachel finds herself entangled in a mystery that will reveal more than she could ever have anticipated.

Adapted from the novel that has sold over twenty million copies worldwide, this production is set to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

With Laura leading the cast, audiences can expect a performance that is both powerful and mesmerizing.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Girl on the Train at The Everyman.

The Girl of the Train will also be at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin from August 25th to 30th.

Booking is now open and can be purchased online at www.everymancork.com, by phoning the box office on 021 4501673, or by visiting The Everyman in person.