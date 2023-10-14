Laughter and craic for Pieta in Rossmore

THERE was a night of laughter and memories in aid of a good cause at Rossmore Hall last week.

West Cork IFA and the West Cork Ploughing Association held the fundraising night to raise funds for Pieta, with a night dedicated to ‘Farming Through the Years’.

C103 presenter John O’Connor spoke to many well-known guests from the local farming community including Phil O’Sullivan (who deputised for author Alice Taylor, who could not attend due to laryngitis), Neilie O’Leary, Donal Cashman, Sonny O’Leary, Tom Scannell, and Cork West IFA chair, Donal O’Donovan.

Neilie O’Leary, a previous chairman of the IFA’S National Hill Committee, told of going to Bantry Fair with sheep and cattle and driving them along the road to get there. Back then, cattle would be held in a field that now forms part of Bantry Golf Club.

Former IFA president Phil O’Sullivan discussed how recycling was a part of farming life for decades, and it was often the woman on the family farm who was leading the way. Flour bags were used to make sheets and pillow cases.

Donal Cashman drew laughter from the audience when he told the story of being in such a hurry home from school to see the first combine harvester operating in the area, that he crashed his bicycle. The change from hay to silage was recalled and the first tractor on the family farm, a TVO-fuelled machine that was often difficult to start.

Tom Scannell, Teagasc machinery technician at Dararra College explained that silage harvesting has gone from a few acres per day with a single chop harvester to the hundreds of acres capabilities of modern-day machinery.

Sonny O’Leary spoke of the evolution of the artificial insemination in the country and as one farmer quipped, ‘The bull with the collar and tie.’

Other speakers on the night included Alice Doyle, chair of the IFA’s Farm Families and Kieran Keohane, Director of NPA.

Refreshments were provided by the ladies of Kilmeen parish group.

The funds raised from the night and from the raffles will go to Pieta. om McEvoy, Munster chairman of fundraising for Pieta, addressed the audience and stressed the importance of communication and that helplines are available at all times for someone who needs to reach out.

The most recent addition to Pieta’s services is a centre in Dunmanway where therapists are available.

• The Pieta freephone number is: 1800 247247, or text HELP to 51444.