Late-night pharmacy opens in Bandon

Bandon's newest pharmacy is the only late-night pharmacy in the town

O’Sullivans Late-Night Pharmacy opened recently in Bandon. Located in the Primary Care Centre, it is the only late-night pharmacy in the town.

The Bandon store is open seven days a week, 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am-6pm Sundays and Bank Holidays.

O’Sullivans Pharmacy has been serving customers since 1926, when the first store opened on O’Connell Avenue in Limerick.

Family-owned

It is a family-owned and run company, that strives to ensure that the services stay in tune with the needs of the individual customer.

The Bandon store is the 13th for the company, with others located in Clonakilty, Mallow, Tralee, Ennis and Limerick.

‘We opened our first store in West Cork in March 2020, the week the pandemic kicked off in Ireland.

‘It was a challenging year for us as Covid took over many lives and businesses, it was something none of us could have predicted,’ says Helen Harrington, manager of the Bandon store.

West Cork welcome

‘We opened in Clonakilty and looking back over the last year it wouldn’t have been possible without the hardworking staff and amazing customers. We got such a warm welcome in Clonakilty.’

‘Niall the owner approached me and asked me to open up a new pharmacy in Bandon and manage it, based on the welcoming and loyal customers we gained during the pandemic. It was lovely to see another store being added to the group down in West Cork,’ says Helen.

Additional services

As well as offering the standard pharmacy services, O’Sullivans offer free blood pressure checks, private consultations and weight checks. There is also a delivery service whereby your medication can be delivered straight to your door.

‘You are the centre of our attention. Our highly skilled team works towards the same goal, to offer you a reliable, confidential and personalised service as standard, throughout our stores,’ Helen said.

Stockists such as SOSU by Suzanne Jackson, Catrice Cosmetics, La Roche Posay, Cerave, Ziaja Skincare, Aveeno, Elave, and Childs Farm, as well as a wide range of vitamins, sports injury, first aid and baby products are available in-store and from O’Sullivans online shop.

EasyMed

O’Sullivans have created EasyMed, a custom-made medication solution in the form of an app. It helps to manage prescriptions and organise tablets by day and time in simple, tear off sachets.

Prescriptions can be managed on the app with an up-to-date list of all prescribed medication available.

The app allows the customer to order and receive monthly prescriptions from the safety and comfort of their home, while being fully supported by their local O’Sullivans Pharmacist, remotely or in person.

It also allows the customer or a loved one to track prescription history and keep up to date with any changes in medication.

For more information, call 023-8820082, email [email protected] or visit www.osullivanspharmacy.com