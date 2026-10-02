Late Cllr Joe Carroll’s daughter ‘honoured’ by special screening

THE family of the late Cllr Joe Carroll have said they are “honoured” to have a special screening of a documentary in Skibbereen dedicated to his memory.

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Project Children will screen the highly-acclaimed How to Defuse a Bomb: The Project Children Story at Skibbereen Town Hall on Thursday October 8 at 7pm in memory of the former county mayor who died earlier this year.

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The event, which is supported by Cork County Council, aims to celebrate his legacy and his support for Project Children, which was co-founded by North Cork native and retired NYPD officer Denis Mulcahy who will also be in attendance.

Joe’s daughter Linda Carroll told the Southern Star: “The Carroll family are honoured that Project Children have decided to hold a screening of the documentary in memory of dad.

“He was an enthusiastic supporter of Project Children and everything Denis and his team have done. He really enjoyed the screening of the documentary in Rockchapel last year, and it was something that he was avidly supportive of and really interested in. He spoke very passionately and enthusiastically about it, and it ties in with his love of community.”

The project brought more than 23,000 children, from both sides of the Troubles in Northern Ireland to America to mingle together and experience a summer without the threat of violence.

The documentary, which is narrated by Liam Neeson, details the efforts of this initiative and shows how ordinary people can change the world.

Cllr Carroll was a firm believer in the power of friendship, community and reconciliation and this screening is an opportunity to honour his memory, through an organisation whose mission and values he deeply admired.

A spokesperson for Project Children said Joe “represented the very best of West Cork”, adding: “He made it a point to connect with Irish emigrants on his official visits to the US and understood the positive impact of working with communities everywhere.”

Project Children plans to visit Skibbereen Community School to screen the documentary and “share its story with the next generation”.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said that Project Children stands as one of the most inspiring examples of community-led peacebuilding in modern Irish history. “As a Cork-founded initiative, its story is one of courage, compassion and hope.”

Tickets at http://projectchildrenjoecarroll.eventbrite.com.