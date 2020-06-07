Larry should be among the ‘Best of the West’

SIR – I was interested while reading Denis Hurley’s column in The Southern Star (May 30th), as he threw out the question: ‘should Kildare native Larry Tompkins feature in the conversation Best of the West’?

If it was acceptable for Larry to wear the red jersey of Cork and the blue & white of Castlehaven (which he did with distinction), why shouldn’t his name have featured in the conversation?

Larry Tompkins was a game changer and has the respect of athletes from all sports. His work ethic and application to his craft inspired many athletes to up their game, in their efforts to pursue excellence – particularly in West Cork, as many West Cork clubs followed in the footsteps of Castlehaven’s success of 1989.

I have had a number of conversations with Larry in recent months. Castlehaven and West Cork still feature very heavily in his heart and mind. Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, he was keeping a very keen eye on the Haven for this year’s senior championship.

For a guy who contributed so much to the area, Larry should have definitely featured in the ‘Best of the West’ conversation.

Having read the Adrian Russell book, The Double, which was a cracking great read, I am looking forward to Larry Tompkins’ biography, which is being penned by Denis Hurley. Larry gave us some great memories; hence, it will be great to relive some of those memories through the lenses of the man himself.

Ger Tobin,

Corran,

Leap.