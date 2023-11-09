Large West Cork turnout expected for ICMSA agm in Limerick

A LARGE West Cork contingent is expected to travel to the Limerick Radisson on Friday November 17th for what is expected to be an eventful AGM of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

The association has a large and engaged membership all over the county, particularly in the milk-producing areas of West Cork and North Cork. Many West Cork local members will travel to Limerick for the event which will be addressed by ICMSA President Pat McCormack.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, and the Minister for Transport, Environmental, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan will all address the meeting. Minister Ryan has been the recipient of serious criticism from ICMSA in an extremely challenging year for Ireland’s dairy sector – a situatio not helped by Government policy, according to the ICMSA.

Issues around milk production will dominate. It is expected the political figures will face a stern grilling, with as many questions as possible taken from the floor to give a voice to members.

There is an upper limit on the number who can attend. Those Cork members intending to travel for the AGM and stay for the dinner that traditionally ends the day must contact ICMSA at 061-314677 or info@icmsa.ie and confirm if they are not to miss out.