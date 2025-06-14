News

Large group turn up to protest against mussel farm

June 14th, 2025 2:16 PM

Photo: Jakub Walutek.

In a show of community resistance, more than 1,000 residents and supporters took part in a peaceful marine and land protest at 6:30pm yesterday, opposing the controversial approval of a 25-hectare mussel farm off Kinsale’s only public beach, Dock Beach. The protest included a flotilla of over 200 paddle boards, kayaks, sailing boats, fishing vessels and swimmers, with hundreds more gathered on land in solidarity. Read the full report in this week’s Southern Star.

