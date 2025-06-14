In a show of community resistance, more than 1,000 residents and supporters took part in a peaceful marine and land protest at 6:30pm yesterday, opposing the controversial approval of a 25-hectare mussel farm off Kinsale’s only public beach, Dock Beach. The protest included a flotilla of over 200 paddle boards, kayaks, sailing boats, fishing vessels and swimmers, with hundreds more gathered on land in solidarity. Read the full report in this week’s Southern Star.
Large group turn up to protest against mussel farm
June 14th, 2025 2:16 PM
