Landmark Kilmichael pub and shop for sale

A LANDMARK West Cork pub, complete with shop and petrol pumps, has hit the market with a guiding price of €225,000.

The Kilmichael Bar, midway between Dunmanway and Macroom, is steeped in history and is less than a mile from the famous Kilmichael ambush site. There’s also a plaque on site in memory of a local man called Denny O’Sullivan who was shot by British forces outside the door of the pub on the 29th of November 1920, the day after the Kilmichael ambush.

Managing the sale is Daniel Lehane of Lehane & Associates, Dunmanway, who said: ‘The owners who have traded there very well for 43 years are retiring and calling it a day.’

Mr Lehane said the property had considerable roadhouse/ tourism potential.

It also includes living accommodation comprising four bedrooms and a generous garden to the rear.

There’s also a store across the road, and plenty of off-road parking.

See lehanes.com for more.