KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Support for carers

What is the Carer’s Support Grant?

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid to eligible carers once a year by the Department of Social Protection (DSP) on the first Thursday in June.

You can use the grant in whatever way you like. You can use it to pay for respite care, but you don’t have to.

The Carer’s Support Grant is not a means-tested payment.

If you are caring for more than one person, a grant is paid for each person you care for. It is not taxable. In 2025, the Carer’s Support Grant will be €2,000.

When is it paid?

In June of each year (usually on the first Thursday of the month). This year it will be paid on June 5th, 2025.

Who is eligible to get the Carer’s Support Grant?

To qualify you must be: Aged 16 or over; ordinarily resident in Ireland; caring for the person on a full-time basis; caring for the person for at least six months (this six-month period must include the first Thursday in June); living with the person being cared for (or if you don’t live with them, you must meet certain criteria – for example, the person must be able to contact you quickly and directly).

When you are caring, you cannot work or study for more than 18.5 hours per week. Neither can you get Jobseeker’s Allowance or Jobseeker’s Benefit or sign on for credited contributions.

How do you apply?

If you are getting Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance, you do not need to apply for the Carer’s Support Grant. You will automatically get it in June.

If you are not getting one of the above payments, you should fill in a Carer’s Support Grant application form (CSG1) for each person you are caring for.

You can download the application form or get it from your local Social Welfare Office or Citizens Information Centre.

You can apply for a Carer’s Support Grant for any given year from April of that year until December 31st of the following year.