Know where to go for healthcare this May bank holiday weekend

With the May bank holiday approaching, the HSE is reminding people in Cork and Kerry of the best ways to access urgent care, if they need it, over the long weekend.

A wide range of health services will be available for those who need them this weekend, including pharmacies, out-of-hours GP services, injury units and emergency departments.

Emergency departments are often busier around bank holiday weekends. All patients will always be seen and treated, with the most urgent patients prioritised. This means that patients with non-urgent injuries may face longer waiting times and these patients may get the treatment they need faster at an injury unit.

This weekend the Bantry Urgent Care Centre, will be open 8am to 7pm and available to those aged five and older

In addition, the Cork Affidea ExpressCare clinic is available to treat minor injuries on the same terms as HSE injury units. It is open from 10am to 8pm for those aged 12 months and over. Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

'Bank holiday weekends can add pressure to all parts of our health service, including hospital Emergency Departments (ED). Please remember that there are a range of local care options available that do not necessarily need a trip to the ED. We are doing everything possible to make sure that wait times are reduced and we ask the public to help us by considering which part of the health service can best support them when they need it,' said Dr Andy Phillips, Regional Executive Officer of HSE South West.

Options for non-emergency healthcare include:

· Your local pharmacist: www.hse.ie/eng/ services/list/2/pharmacy/

· Your GP (check routine prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday weekend)

· South Doc, the GP Out-of-Hours service on 0818 355 999

· Injury units – full list on hse.ie/injuryunits

'Staff in our Emergency Departments do everything they can to reduce the length of time patients need to wait in our EDs and we do not want to see anyone experiencing long delays. In an emergency, it’s really important that you do not delay and that you either come to the ED, or dial 999/112. However, depending on the number of patients attending and how ill they are, patients presenting with non-urgent injuries may face longer waiting times. We ask people to use emergency services and the Emergency Departments only when it is urgent,' said Professor Conor Deasy, Clinical Director, Emergency & Acute Care at CUH.

With a few days remaining before the bank holiday, now is also the time to prepare by filling any prescriptions and making sure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet.