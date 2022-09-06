Kitty’s grave is just feet from her Big Fellow

ON Sunday last, August 28th, photographer Paul Reardon decided to visit the grave of Michael Collins in Glasnevin, on the date of the anniversary of his burial in 1922.

Paul noted that Collins’ fiancée’s grave – that of Longford woman Kitty Kiernan – was nearby.

‘As Kitty Kiernan is separated by just six graves from Collins, I visited her also,’ he said.

Paul’s photos show Kitty’s grave – she subsequently married Felix Cronin, and so her gravestone is marked Kitty Kiernan Cronin – in the Dublin cemetery.

He also took a number of photographs of Michael’s gravestone and the many floral tributes left there to mark 100 years since his death.

Many notes and cards had been left alongside the flowers.

General Collins’ grave is the most visited in Glasnevin and every February 14th – Valentine’s Day – it is inundated with floral bouquets, sent from admirers around the globe, to be laid on his last resting place.