Kitesurfers putting swimmers at risk; Gorse fires destroy up to 160 acres; Garda recovering after Baltimore incident; Skibb rowers dominate at European Championships

April 14th, 2021 8:26 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Kitesurfers at Garrylucas beach putting swimmers at risk
• Gorse fires destroy up to 160 acres
• Garda recovering after Baltimore incident
• The grisly tragedy of Beara's Bridget
• Hotels facing insurance crux

In Sport:

• Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty win medals at European Rowing Championships
• Newcestown ace Luke Meade on Cork hurling
• Darren Sweetnam on his move to La Rochelle
• WCL wants to set up U18 Women's League

In Life & Community:

• Emma Connolly virtually visits locations abroad that share their names with West Cork towns

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 15TH

