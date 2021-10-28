Kinsale’s Scilly walk ‘should be returned to former glory’

A COUNCILLOR has called for major improvements to be carried out to a popular and historic walk in Kinsale, to return it to its former glory.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at last month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and called for a report to be prepared on proposed improvements to the Lower Road (Scilly Walk).

‘It’s probably the oldest walk in Kinsale and it’s beautiful but it’s been neglected over the last few years,’ said Cllr Murphy.

‘The walk itself needs a proper surface in some parts of it and there is no drainage in some parts of it. Also the seating for old age pensioners, which is built into the wall and a natural part of it, needs to cleared by cutting the hedges there.’

Cllr Murphy said the seating is blocked off with wire meshing around it and he also noted that the hedges are overgrown and unsightly in other walks in general around the town.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF), who seconded the motion, said Scilly is a beautiful and special place and that it is crucial that it is protected and preserved.

‘There are a number of residents along there, too, who have their own rights but we need to the protect the space for the public right of way,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr Alan Coleman also said that it’s an important walk and a right of way that the Council needs to preserve and maintain and added that there are always risks to place like this and it is important to keep an eye on it.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said it was important that locals were commended for also carrying out tidying-up work there during the summer, including painting and helping to spruce up the area.

Assistant engineer Niall Dillon said no works have been carried out yet because it had been at the height of the nesting season.

‘There’s about two to three days of work there tidying up the bushes and trees, which will start in the next couple of weeks and we will also set up a contract so that maintenance will be carried out regularly,’ said Mr Dillon, who added they will look at the stone seating.