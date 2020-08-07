Kinsale’s Gourmet Weekend looks ahead to 2021

OCTOBER’S hugely successful annual Kinsale Gourmet Weekend, which has run for over 40 years, has been called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, plans are already underway to deliver an even more action packed event in 2021.

A spokesperson for the event said: ‘With due regard to the safety and health of our members, their staff, leaders, attendees, sponsors and anyone involved in the undertaking of the Gourmet Weekend in Kinsale 2020, we have no other choice than to cancel this event.

‘This highly sought-after festival plays host to creators of excellent food from the members, sponsors of fantastic wines, beers and spirits, food stalls of local producers, musicians, street entertainers and much much more.

‘We as a group are devastated to share this news with you but we are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees and fellow Kinsale people.

‘We are still exploring options to reschedule this event in early 2021. We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique event that you love, though it is true that our October 2020 event will no longer take place, we continue to strive towards our purpose helping create a magnificent weekend in Kinsale.’

For more information on the poular event see Facebook, Instagram or email kinsalerestaurants.com to be kept up to date on next year’s event.