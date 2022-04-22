Kinsale will remember its first Garda members this weekend

MEMBERS of An Garda Síochána will this Sunday re-enact the arrival of the first civic guard into Kinsale, by coming up the Bandon river on a boat, just like they did 100 years ago.

This will form part of a number of events taking place in Kinsale to mark the arrival of the first members of An Garda Síochána, which will see also the Garda Band play a major part.

A lone bag piper will be present on the pier at 1pm playing a lament while the boat containing six gardaí will be followed by a flotilla of boats. According to a garda spokesperson, the Garda Band will the play outside St John The Baptist Church at 1.30pm, which will be followed by an ecumenical service at 2pm.

Representatives from the various emergency services including the Civil Defence, Irish Red Cross, army and navy will also be there on the day. ‘Following the service there will be a march led by the Garda Band to Kinsale Garda Station where a wreath will be laid by assistant commissioner Michael Finn of the Southern Garda Region. This is to honour the first garda members in Kinsale as well as all members who served in the Cork West Division and have since passed away.’

‘This will be followed by a march to the Temperance Hall where a plaque will be unveiled to mark the centenary, while Chief Supt Con Cadogan of the Cork West Division will address attendees.’

A similar event took place in Bandon last week, which saw the Garda Band along with serving and formers members of An Garda Síochána march through the town to mark 100 years since the civic guard first arrived into Bandon.