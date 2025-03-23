Kinsale TY students Dallas-bound for VEX Robotics competition

KINSALE Community School once again proved its prowess in Stem education at the recent VEX Robotics Irish Nationals held at MTU.

The school’s TY students clinched three top awards: the Excellence Award, Tournament Champions Award, and Judges Award, securing their place at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, USA, which will take place from May 6th to 8th.

Competing against 26 teams from across Ireland, Kinsale’s students showcased exceptional skills, strategic thinking, and teamwork to secure their spot on the global stage.

Kinsale Community School has built a strong reputation in Stem education, consistently achieving top awards at the VEX Robotics Nationals for the past seven years.

As competition intensifies each year, the school continues to rise to the challenge, driven by passion, dedication, and a supportive educational environment.

Eddie Farren, ICT coordinator at the school said that the competition is incredibly tough.

‘The finals are always thrilling, and the students gain invaluable experience from participating. It’s a privilege to witness their growth each year,’ he said.

Principal Fergal McCarthy expressed his pride in the students’ success: ‘We are thrilled that Kinsale Community School has once again qualified for the championship. Our students are passionate about robotics, and their dedication has made us the most successful school in Ireland in this field.’

Kinsale Community School’s VEX Robotics team is now preparing to compete against 600 of the best teams worldwide in Dallas