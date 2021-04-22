Kinsale starting to look ‘grubby’ due to a lack of outdoor staff

THE lack of outdoor staff in the Kinsale area is making the place look ‘very grubby,’ a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) raised the issue at last month’s online meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and said there aren’t enough outdoor staff to clean the streets of Kinsale.

Cllr O’Sullivan, who runs a café in the town, pointed out that some staff had retired but hadn’t been replaced and that the town was looking very grubby, which could result in people making it even worse.

Her colleague, Cllr Kevin Murphy said that they were down to just four outdoor staff because of retirements and the fact that two others are sick.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) agreed and said that staff are ‘thin on the ground’, which is putting a lot of strain in places and that it’s showing.

Meanwhile, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) thanked the dog warden for visiting Bandon over several days in February and March.

The dog warden’s report to the Municipal District indicated that from 11 visits to Bandon, he removed dog faeces on five occasions along the Graham Norton River Walk, despite never witnessing dogs loose after patrolling different parts of the town including numerous housing estates.

‘Residents and business owners said he did make a difference and I want to thank him for coming to the town,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

Cllr O’Donovan had previously raised a motion calling for the dog warden to visit Bandon due to the numerous complaints he had been receiving about the problem dog fouling.