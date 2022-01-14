Kinsale school will get 15 new rooms in €13.6m extension

Kinsale Community School will soon have more than 15 new classrooms, two science labs and a new library after the Department of Education approved the details of a €13.6m extension to the school.

The college is the third secondary school in West Cork in the past two months to receive funding for significant new projects. Congratulating the school FF deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘Well done to the principal, Fergal McCarthy, the staff, parents and board of management who have pushed for this.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said Kinsale Community School did West Cork and the nation proud when its students made PPE equipment using 3D printers for frontline workers during the pandemic.

The details of the funding follows similar announcements for Sacred Heart Secondary school in Clonakilty and St Brogan’s College in Bandon.

The Kinsale school’s new buildings will include 10 general classrooms; five SEN classrooms; two science labs; a design and comm graphics room; a new music room; two multimedia rooms; a meeting room; fitness lab; a GP room; a library, and more.