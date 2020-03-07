Kinsale says ‘Hola’ in Spain as part of Tourism Ireland trip

KINSALE had a presence at Tourism Ireland event in Spain where they unveiled its key themes for 2020.

The event in Madrid was attended by over 60 top travel and lifestyle journalists including representatives of Condé Nast Traveller, National Geographic, El Mundo and 5 Días – as well as popular bloggers and social influencers.

Partners from Ireland were in attendance, helping to really bring the destination to life. They included Hal McElroy of the Trident Hotel and Ciaran Fitzgerald of the Blue Haven Hotel and representing the Kinsale Good Food Circle – showcasing Blacks of Kinsale Gin, Kinsale Mead and Koko Chocolates. Kinsale and Cork is the area of Ireland with which Tourism Ireland in Spain is ‘twinned’ for 2020.

Tourism Ireland will roll out a TV, outdoor and digital campaign with Aer Lingus this spring, promoting attractive fares on flights from Barcelona to Shannon and Cork. Tourism Ireland will work with Ryanair, from the end of February until the end of March, promoting flights from Girona to Shannon and from Madrid and Barcelona to Dublin; activity will include outdoor and digital ads, as well as email marketing. Other joint campaigns this spring will see Tourism Ireland work with Iberia Express and with leading online travel agents (OTAs) like Logitravel and Atrapalo.

