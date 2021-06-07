Kinsale RNLI lifeboat crew rescue two from sinking sail boat

Kinsale RNLI lifeboat was called out this afternoon – the third time over the bank holiday weekend.

‘Miss Sally Anne Baggy II - Never Fear, Baggy’s Here’ launched at 2:45pm to assist a 20ft sailing boat with two people on board.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene, close to the Old Head of Kinsale, the vessel was taking on water and in danger of sinking.

After assessing the situation, it was decided to transfer a crew member onto the bow of the stricken vessel to raise the hull and slow the ingress of water.

This stabilised the boat, which was taken under tow and brought safely to Kinsale’s main pier.

Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat helm Jonathan Connor said: ‘The two people on board played it by the book and were able to give the Coast Guard the necessary information to enable us to quickly find them. One had radio training and both were wearing lifejackets, which are essential if you are going on the water.’

Mr Connor said that very year, around 200 people drown in the coastal waters around the UK and Ireland.

Research has proven that wearing a lifejacket can increase your chances of survival by up to four times if you’re immersed in cold water, so whatever your activity, wearing a well-fitted, well-maintained and suitable lifejacket or buoyancy aid could save your life.