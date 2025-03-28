Kinsale fisherman suffered ‘one in a million death’

A REPORT published by the MCBI (Marine Casualty Investigation Board) has found that the fatal accident suffered by 28-year-old Kinsale fisherman Des Hurley, aboard a vessel in December 2023, was a case of a ‘one-in-a-million death’.

Mr Hurley was on board the Breizh Arvor Il, a prawn fishing vessel, on December 14th 2023, about 100 miles off the coast of the Blasket Islands in Kerry, when he went below deck to fetch a jumper.

He was on his way to relieve the skipper, who was waiting for him in the wheelhouse.

The report noted that this particular crewman was ‘never late for the watch’, and so after about ten minutes waiting the skipper went to look for him, and found the deceased lying on the floor.

The skipper called for help, and another crewman attempted CPR on the victim; resuscitation attempts continued for about half an hour, but were hampered by the sea swells.

The skipper called the owner, and the decision made to return to Castletownbere.

The owner of the vessel was contacted by the Marine Rescue Sub Centre, but as the victim was deceased no units were tasked out.

The report judged that the casualty likely missed a step or slipped as he stepped onto the ladder, and hit his head.

The Kinsale man had removed his wellington boots and put on a pair of Crocs before he went below deck, but it was noted that he did not fasten the strap behind his ankle but slipped his foot into the shoes.

It was considered possible that his footwear could have caused him to slip, although they were in good condition.

The anti-slip flooring was not found to be an issue, and the lighting was good.

The ceiling height was 1.68 metres, where ideally it should be two metres.

However, this is not a mandatory requirement, and furthermore, the casualty had worked on the vessel for seven years and was so familiar with the structure.

The victim was described as ‘fit and healthy’ with 13 years’ experience, and at an inquest in September 2024 an investigating garda stated he thought it likely that the casualty had hit his head off the door frame.

The post mortem reported a large bruise on the front of his head, and fractures.

It could not be determined whether he hit his head before he fell, or otherwise what caused his fall and the resulting neck injury.

The coroner described the fatality as a case of ‘lightning striking’ leading to a ‘one-in-a-million death’, while the MCBI’s report concluded that the incident was ‘a very unfortunate common slip or fall accident’.