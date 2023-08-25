Kinsale features in O’Gara’s ad

KINSALE is included in a new Tourism Ireland campaign video, fronted by former Munster and Ireland rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, to promote Cork in France this autumn.

The campaign will go live next month to coincide with the Rugby World Cup and will show O’Gara, manager of French rugby side La Rochelle, visiting various locations in Kinsale including Charles Fort and The Bulman pub, as well as The English Market and the Crawford Art Gallery in the city.

‘It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup,’ said Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s manager for southern Europe. ‘Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork city and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors.’

The campaign also aims to encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail directly to Cork in the off-season. It will run on Tourism Ireland’s social channels in France from early September.