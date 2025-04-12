Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society to open Kinsale’s medieval gates

NIALL Stewart is to open the gates on Kinsale’s medieval history when he takes to the Temperance Hall for a lecture on Thursday April 17th at 8pm.

Niall, who has a tremendous knowledge on the subject, is delivering the lecture for Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society as part of the group’s extensive monthly programme of lectures.

Titled ‘Medieval Kinsale 1200 to 1660’ Niall argues that it is a period of history that people know the least about, and one that he promises to shine a light on.

‘Of all the periods in Kinsale’s history, the medieval era is the least known,’ he remarked.

‘The early medieval period in town is almost absolutely unknown but I’ll tell what I’ve found.’

Niall’s primary focus will be on Anglo-Norman Kinsale from 1200 to the early 1600s, before the last of the features of medieval Kinsale faded away.

‘This lecture will bring together what I’ve discovered, focusing on buildings, leading families, and the position of the native Irish in early Kinsale,’ Niall said.

‘I will discuss the earliest people we know in the town and how it developed from a frontier town into a prosperous town, before returning back to a frontier town, as it transitioned into early modern Kinsale.’

Niall will also be taking a physical walk through the town as part of the Darkness into Light Walk on May 10th.

Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society encourages the community to join Niall in participating in what is such an important fundraiser for a subject that has touched so many families.

