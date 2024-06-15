Kinsale Arts Weekend launches programme

RUNNING from July 11th to 14th, Kinsale Arts Weekend (KAW) launched its full programme this week and once again positions itself as important festival in the arts and culture calendar.

With a universal them of ‘The Allure of the Sea’ or ‘Mealadh na Mara’, this landmark festival is sure to draw in a crowd again this year.

KAW will turn the seaside town into a stage for the festival weekend with performances, experiences, readings, theatre, screenings, concerts and exhibitions appearing across the town.

Highlights of this year’s event include the appearance of sean-nós style vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird who will perform with Cormac McCarthy and Matthew Berrill. Other musical highlights include Loah, who will bring her blend of Afro-folk soul to St Catherine’s Cultural Centre. The festival will also see the Irish premiere of Our Blue World followed by a discussion with Dr Tara Shine. Booker prize nominee Audrey McGee will also read from her novel The Colony.

For a different audience participation, one can follow twelve dancers through the streets of Kinsale as they ‘Dance to the Ede of the Sea’. Look out too for a Pop up Gaeltacht.

‘We are so proud of this year’s programme and the artists have truly answered the call of the sea,’ said KAW chairperson Anna Mulcahy.

‘I am excited to see the audiences’ responses to this inspired and inspiring programme. While the name Kinsale is known around the world, we are, at our core, a small coastal community with a global outlook.’

A fundraising quiz for Kinsale Arts Weekend takes place this Friday June 7th in the Lord Kingsale at 8pm. Tables of four are €40. For booking information contact Kit on 087-7536005.

For tickets and full programme visit www.kinsaleartsweekend.com.