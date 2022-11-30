Kinsale 7s was ‘like a snow fest’ says judge

A DISTRICT court judge has said that the last Kinsale 7s rugby event held in the town in 2019 was ‘like a snow festival.’

Judge James McNulty made the comment at Bandon District Court last week when he was told by solicitor Tony Greenway, representing Kinsale Rugby Club, that the club was seeking to resurrect the rugby tournament after an absence of three years due to the pandemic.

Mr Greenway said organisers plan to host the festival next year during the May bank holiday weekend on a smaller basis, with about 40 teams. He added that it is a major fundraiser for the club.

‘By reducing the number of teams, the idea is that they will be in control of everything,’ said Mr Greenway.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that the gardaí had no objection to the licence application.

Judge McNulty said the last event held in 2019 was ‘like a snow festival’ due to the amount of people prosecuted for the possession of cocaine at Bandon District Court.

‘We will look at it and we will put in place some guidelines. We can ask the organisers to assist the court and the gardaí in communicating these guidelines to those attending,’ said Judge McNulty.

He said he would have a closer look at the licensing application and adjourned the matter until December 15th.

‘The court will want to attach to some conditions and requirements,’ he told the solicitior. During the last Kinsale 7s rugby event in 2019, over €11,000 worth of drugs was seized, while 29 people were arrested for numerous offences, including the possession of cocaine and public order incidents.

Judge McNulty at the time noted that a lot of those caught with cocaine were ‘young professionals’ who were funding what he called a ‘murderous business’.