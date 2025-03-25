Kilmeen NS dragon rears its head in Rossmore

A HUGE dragon has invaded the lands of Kilmeen NS and the surrounding area, where legend has it that he (or she?) has burst their way right through the walls of Rossmore Theatre.

No need to fear, however, as this dragon has been carved of wood and represents the culmination a six-year intergenerational project by pupils of the school and the elder ‘Gransterz’ of the area.

Speaking with The Southern Star, teacher Liz Twomey explained how about seven metres of the wooden tail of the dragon is now at home ‘in its final resting place’ in the school grounds, where it doubles as a balance-beam for the pupils.

Evidence of the beast can be found about one kilometre away again, where two arches of its back rest by the riverside giving a sign of what lurks beneath the ground but also doubling as seating to sit in peace by the water.

The final piece of the animal is found in the walls of Rossmore Theatre, where its head bursts through the outer wall of Rossmore Theatre.

The dragon therefore links the school to the theatre, and the pupils to their wider community.

The beast is part of a ‘new mythology’ being created by the community, and comes at the culmination of the six-year ‘Company of Trees’ project between pupils in the school and older people in the neighbourhood.

Liz explains that the Gransterz continue to visit the school, even though the pupils involved in the ‘Company of Trees’ have now moved on to secondary school.

‘The elders are telling the stories of townlands and words that are forgotten’ says Liz, ‘creating a new mythology of the dragon. It connects the school to the community, in an intergenerational and geographical link between past and present. It’s about solidarity, and embracing collectiveness’.

A march took place on Wednesday afternoon from the school, where the humans traced above-ground the route the dragon has taken, underground, with songs, stilt walkers, and fire displays. ‘Legend has it!’ was devised by Acushla Community Arts, based in Kilmeen National School.

The tail has been sponsored by the Kilmeen Parents Association, the humps by the bridge by the Kilmeen/Kilbree GAA, and the head by Rossmore Theatre.

Together, they will serve as a permanent reminder of the power of connectivity, weaving generations together through folklore and legend.