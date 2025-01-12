Kelly says EU must avoid Trump trade war

THE Fine Gael leader in the European parliament, Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly, has warned that the EU must work to avoid a trade war amid Donald Trump’s international trade tariff plan.

Mr Kelly said Europe must reaffirm its leadership in promoting an open, pro-trade global order, cautioning against the rise of protectionist policies, stressing cooperation and openness in global trade.

‘Protectionism may seem like a quick fix, but it ultimately raises costs for businesses and consumers, stifles innovation, and undermines the partnerships that are essential for growth and resilience,’ said Mr Kelly.

‘The EU must remain steadfast in its commitment to an open and rules-based global trade system. Turning inward will only weaken our position on the global stage.’

He pointed out that the EU’s economic partnership with the US supports over 16 million jobs and accounts for nearly a third of global Gross Domestic Product.

‘A trade war with tariffs and barriers would harm our shared prosperity. It’s in neither our interest nor America’s to jeopardise this critical partnership.’

Mr Kelly said isolationist policies would harm businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic.

‘The American public has spoken decisively in re-electing Donald Trump. While I do not share his worldview, it is up to us in the EU to demonstrate that transatlantic cooperation serves both our economic and strategic interests.’