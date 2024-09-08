Kelleher takes lead at site as MSD marks Brinny birthday

CARRIGALINE resident Donal Kelleher has been appointed as site lead for MSD Brinny, outside Innishannon.

With a background in chemical engineering and project management, Donal – originally from Bweeng in North Cork – has been part of the MSD Brinny site since 2003, working his way up to senior management positions in engineering, manufacturing operations and quality.

MSD Brinny has been a vibrant part of the Cork community for many decades, having just recently celebrated the site’s 40th anniversary.

The site boasts a successful legacy of developing and commercially supplying biotech products, including some of MSD’s most successful treatments for oncology, hepatitis c, and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as specialising in the development and manufacture of innovative novel vaccines and testing of immuno-oncology medicines.

Donal said he was delighted to be stepping up as site lead describing the site as ‘so pivotal to our network and to our community’.

‘In my 20 years with MSD, I have been fortunate to have experienced many elements of our operations, our community, and our people and have seen first-hand many examples of our site’s exceptional levels of innovation, passion and dynamism,’ he said.

‘I’m excited to see what the future will hold for the next 40 years, and very proud to be able to play a part in sustainably shaping the future of our MSD Brinny site.’

MSD Ireland was first established here over 50 years ago and now has over 3,000 employees across six sites in Ballydine, Co Tipperary; Brinny; Dunboyne; Carlow and Dublin.