Kealkil pupil Kerrie was a ‘treasured friend’

A GUARD of honour, formed by students, was just one of the ways that the community at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí said farewell to Kerrie O’Connell, the Kealkil teenager who died last week.

Kerrie was remembered as a ‘treasured student, classmate, and friend’.

‘We, as a school community, are saddened and shocked at the sudden passing of our beloved fifth year student, Kerrie, whom we will remember with affection as a vibrant, hardworking, fun loving, kind and caring young lady who touched all of our lives in some way,’ the school said.

The Bantry college’s posting of the notice of Kerrie’s passing on January 9th was just one of the ways that the school honoured her memory.

A special class commemoration was also held at the school. Many acts of kindness were shown to her friends and classmates because, for many, it was their first encounter with losing a classmate and a friend.

‘It went deep for a lot of the children,’ one of the parents told The Southern Star. ‘It has had an impact on the entire class, the school, and the community.

‘Her close friend group was particularly shocked, but the school minded them and all of the students were encouraged to come to school, as part of the togetherness of it all.’ The support of the national educational psychological services was also drawn upon.

The parent described bacterial meningitis as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare. No one wants that to visit their family,’ she said.

The wider community has reached out to support Kerrie’s parents Michael and Rowena, as well as her brothers Fachtna and John Bryden of Breenybeg, Kealkil.

At her funeral service at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kealkil on Saturday, Kerrie’s short, wonderful life was honoured.

St Colum’s Ladies Football and Camogie Club said Kerrie’s ‘smile, her kindness, skill, and determination will never be forgotten by any of us who had the privilege to be part of her life. May her gentle soul rest in peace.’

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kerrie.