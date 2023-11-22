Kealkil owner of Bantry’s ‘Funky Skunk’ facing new drugs charges

FIVE new charges have been brought against a woman from Kealkil who is already facing 57 drug-related charges.

The accused, Helen Stone (57) of Kilnaknappogue, Kealkil, was initially brought before Bantry District Court last February, but the case was adjourned for the preparation of the book of evidence.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan, the court presenter at the recent sitting of Bantry court, outlined five new charges that have been brought against the owner of the Funky Skunk.

It is alleged that on May 5th 2022 at Caherogullane, Scart in Bantry, the accused, who was legally represented by solicitor Colette McCarthy had drugs – valued in excess of €13,000 – for sale or supply.

Two additional charges, alleging possession of drugs, were also brought against the accused; as well as two charges of having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sgt O’Sullivan said these charges are to be added to the book of service, which is expected to be served before the end of the month. Judge James McNulty adjourned the case to the November 23rd sitting of Bantry District Court and the accused was remanded on continuing bail.

The court was told that all of the charges related to a three-year investigation in which gardaí seized €645,000 worth of drugs.

The investigation was carried out by gardaí at Bantry Garda Station, the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, and Store Street Garda Station in Dublin, with the assistance of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health.

It is alleged that some of the offences were carried out at The Funky Skunk business premises in Dublin, at Lavitt’s Quay in Cork, and Glengarriff Road in Bantry, as well as a residential address at Kilnaknappogue in Kealkil, and two warehousing units at Colomane in Bantry.

Four of the 57 charges against Helen Stone alleged that she had cannabis, worth in excess of €13,000, for sale or supply.

Helen Stone was also charged with 17 counts of having cannabis for sale or supply; 19 charges of possession of cannabis; 16 charges of allowing business premises to be used for the sale and supply of drugs; and one charge of selling a psychoactive substance.