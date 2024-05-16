Kealkil man to scale 42 peaks in 24 hours for charity

A KEALKIL man is planning to mark his 60th birthday by scaling 42 peaks in 24 hours to raise funds for a girl who lives with a rare genetic disease.

Ant Cornforth, who lives in the UK will be running the gruelling Bob Graham Round in the English Lake District on Sunday May 19th which involves over 106 km of fell running and a cumulative elevation gain of 8,200 meters.

He is taking on the epic challenge to raise awareness and money for a cure for his five-year-old family friend, Tallulah Moon Whitrod.

Her parents, Chris and Golden run the Genetic Cures for Kids (GC4K) charity, which they founded when their daughter Tallulah Moon suffered a severe regression from a rare neurodegenerative disease called SPG56, which there is no cure for.

Golden Whitrod said Ant’s generosity of spirit was already being matched by the generosity of his many supporters.

‘Through this effort Ant has raised important awareness to a new cohort of mountain lovers and runners across Ireland and the UK and we are so grateful to see #TallulahsArmy grow.’

‘His determination to push beyond personal limits serves as an inspiring testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the boundless potential for positive change.’

Ant has commended the optimism and driver of the family, in particular Tallulah, who he said tackles the disease with every ounce of her being in many hours of tailored therapies every week.

‘You would think that this devastating disease would cast a shadow over her future as it progresses, but there’s light in Tallulah Moon that everyone sees through her smiling eyes and her tenacity and courage against all the odds gives me strength to take on the Bob Graham Round,’ said Ant.

‘By rallying for G4CK, we have the power to make a difference in the lives of these children like Tallulah who are tackling SPG56 and until now, have no hope for a treatment.’

See ‘Milestone Mountain Mission’ on Facebook to donate.