News

Juvenile is detained in money mule case

June 11th, 2021 10:00 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Over €12,000 was transferred to the youth’s account

Share this article

A JUVENILE from West Cork has been arrested in relation to possible ‘money mule’ offences in County Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering, gardaí based in Fermoy arrested a juvenile for being a suspected ‘money mule.’

It is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth’s account.

The juvenile was arrested on May 30th and was detained at a West Cork garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

The young person was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.