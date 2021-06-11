Juvenile is detained in money mule case

A JUVENILE from West Cork has been arrested in relation to possible ‘money mule’ offences in County Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering, gardaí based in Fermoy arrested a juvenile for being a suspected ‘money mule.’

It is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth’s account.

The juvenile was arrested on May 30th and was detained at a West Cork garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The young person was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.