June closure of narrow road to Ballyrisode will improve access

THE narrow road to one of West Cork’s most popular and pretty beaches will be closed for most of June, to allow for road widening works to take place.

But councillors insist that, when completed, the road widening works will make Ballyrisode beach more accessible this summer.

For months, members of the West Cork Municipal District have been complaining about the lack of access and the fact that residents often find themselves locked in their homes because beach-goers’ cars have blocked the road.

Cllr Ross O’Connell (SD) and Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) both welcomed the closure which saw the road closed last week to facilitate construction. It will remain closed until the scheduled completion date, Sunday, June 27th next.

Cllr O’Connell told The Southern Star that cars will now be able to park properly and that ambulance crews and medics will be able to access the beach.

‘The scenes from Ballyrisode last summer were deeply concerning to say the least,’ he added. ‘Thankfully, the road will be improved ahead of another summer of staycations.’

On a related topic, Cllr O’Connell said it was worrying that proposals for a badly-needed expansion at Barleycove beach car park have been turned down, but at least the wheels are in motion.

All of the Council members have been calling for an upgrade of West Cork’s tourism attractions and their amenities, including the provision of toilet facilities.

‘It’s great to finally see our words turned into action,’ said Cllr O’Connell, who thanked the Council officials who approved the work at Ballyrisode.