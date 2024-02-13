Judge suspends drug sentence for chef

A BANTRY-based chef who appealed a 10-month sentence for a drugs offence has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for the next two years. Barrister Peter O’Flynn represented the appellant Fionn James of Mainvour, Bantry, at Skibbereen Circuit Court.

The appellant was given the prison sentence after he was convicted at Bantry District Court in November 2021 on a charge of possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Mr O’Flynn said his client, who works as a chef, had pleaded guilty after gardaí found cannabis at Eastend, Drimoleague, on June 7th 2019.

The barrister said his client was not involved in the sale of cannabis but he did admit sharing the drug with a number of his friends.

‘He was co-operative when he was arrested,’ said Mr O’Flynn, who said his client started using cannabis after developing rheumatoid arthritis. The state solicitor, Jerry Healy, said the appellant has three previous convictions for sale or supply but he admitted ‘they go back a while’.

Judge Helen Boyle noted that the appeal case had been adjourned from time to time.

She said the district court judge was justified in imposing a 10-month sentence but she noted that the appellant has not come to the attention of the gardaí since 2019.

‘He is now gainfully employed and has been working hard since 2019. This may have had a sobering effect on him,’ she said before suspending the sentence and placing the appellant on a bond to keep the peace for the next two years.