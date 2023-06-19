Judge Roberts’ advice to woman found in middle of road in Bandon

A DISTRICT court judge told a woman that she will ended up getting killed if not careful, after hearing that she was caught twice in a drunken state on Bandon roads last year.

Judge Colm Roberts was dealing with the case of Rosemary Howick of 4 Castleview, Kilbrittain at Clonakilty District Court when he made the comment.

Ms Howick, who is currently serving a prison sentence, pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences as well as failing to turn up in court on one occasion.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on October 6th last the defendant was due at Bandon District Court on a drunk in public charge and her case was adjourned when she failed to turn up.

However, when gardaí left the court house they saw her in the middle of North Main Street holding up the traffic.

‘She arrived at the courthouse and was told her case was adjourned. She became very abusive and other members of the public were in the vicinity. She was arrested for her own safety and brought to Bandon Garda Station,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that on June 16th last gardaí in Bandon received a number of calls regarding the defendant who was walking on and off the footpath on New Road in the town.

‘Gda James Masters met and spoke to her and saw that she was drunk and arrested her,’ the judge was told.

Sgt Mulcahy said a bench warrant was also issued for her arrest on December 15th last for failing to turn up in court.

The court heard that she has 35 previous convictions, including four for being drunk in a public place, and eight for using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Solicitor Tony Greenway said his client has serious alcohol and psychological issues, leading Judge Roberts to enquire what she plans to do about her drinking.

Mr Greenway said that if Ms Howick takes her medication then she is a ‘pleasant lady’ but if she stops taking them it ‘goes downhill.’

Judge Roberts sentenced her to 60 days on the more serious public order charge from October 6th and convicted and fined €150 her on the drunk in public charge, which was paid forthwith.

He sentenced her to three months in prison on failing to turn up in court, but suspended it for two years with probation supervision for one year. He also directed that she complete an alcohol and substance abuse treatment programme within the next year and comply with any medication that she is given.

‘If you don’t, you will kill yourself – you were caught in the middle of the road,’ said Judge Roberts.

He also convicted and fined her €200 on the other drunk in public charge which was also payable forthwith.