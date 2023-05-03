Judge McNulty hands down cannabis ‘ban’

A MAN who cultivated cannabis in Ardgroom has been given a 90-day suspended sentence by Judge James McNulty at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court.

The accused, Paul Connolly (57) of Reenavaude, Ardgroom, pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivation through his solicitor Flor Murphy.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said gardaí searched the accused’s property on June 7th 2021 and found five small cannabis plants, and a quantity of cannabis herb.

At full size, the sergeant said, each plant would be valued at €800.

The sergeant also told the judge that the accused has three previous convictions, including one for cultivation.

In defence of his client, Mr Murphy showed the judge photographs of the plants and described them as ‘saplings’.

He said his client, who is originally from Dublin, has lived on the Beara peninsula for 30 years, and that he was taking cannabis as a form of self-medication.

The solicitor said his health isn’t good and that he had sustained a debilitating condition which restricted the use of his left arm.

Mr Murphy said his client had approached his GP about getting medicinal cannabis but his injury does not meet the criteria.

Having given up cannabis since the 2021 search, the accused told Judge McNulty: ‘I feel a better person in myself.’

He said his sleep has gotten worse but there is ‘more good than bad’ in the changes he has made in his life.

Judge McNulty noted that this is the accused’s second conviction for cultivation and he sentenced him to 90 days in prison.

However, the judge suspended the sentence for a period of two years on condition that the accused commit no offence and be of good behaviour.

An additional condition given to the defendant attached to the suspension is that the accused is not to use cannabis again.