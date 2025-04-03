Judge Joanne Carroll assigned new judge for West Cork

JUDGE Joanne Carroll has been assigned the new judge to preside over West Cork (District Court 18).

The Government made the announcement on this judicial assignment last week.

Judge Carroll, who is currently presiding in the district courts in Cork city will now preside over the district courts in Bandon, Clonakilty, Bantry, Skibbereen and Macroom following the retirement of Judge James McNulty late last year.

Since Judge McNulty's retirements, visiting judges have been sitting at the various district courts in West Cork.

Judge Carroll qualified as a barrister in 1992 and is a graduate of the King's Inns.

It is expected that Judge Carroll will take up her new role next month.